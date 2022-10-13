Experts across political advocacy and polling in Pennsylvania say this problem is a long-standing one, and stems from misperceptions about the Latino community.

We talked with officials in Philadelphia, Berks, Chester, and Montgomery counties about their plans to reach Latino voters before Election Day. They told us about efforts ranging from radio shows and social media blasts to targeted poll worker recruitment.

Why do Latino voters seem to be an afterthought?

Jacob Benitez, a 21-year-old Reading resident, said he’s voted in two recent elections but hasn’t received much direct outreach from partisan or nonpartisan groups. He has noticed the lack of earnest engagement with Latino voters — especially when it comes to his older family members.

They’re registered to vote, he said, but don’t, because they feel left out.

Whether it’s a mail ballot application or a campaign flier, Benitez said his family members consider it “junk mail,” or “not really something to look at.”

“They don’t expect anything of us,” Benitez told WHYY News. “We’re pushed to the side.”

Latinos are often viewed as “low-propensity voters” who might not vote in every election, according to Robinson, from Make the Road. “They’re not prioritized until a week or two before the election,” she said. “They’re not hearing about the candidates … so it’s hard for them to go out and vote because they don’t feel confident that they have all the information they need to make the decision that is best for them.”

Studies demonstrate that dismal Latino turnout has more to do with lack of outreach, last-minute outreach, and voter suppression than disinterest. Latino voters respond especially well to canvassing (that is, old-fashioned door-knocking).

“It’s a self-perpetuating theory, right?” said Gary Segura, whose company BSP Research helped conduct the UnidosUS poll. “‘Latinos don’t vote, so therefore I’m not going to call on any of them.’ Well if you don’t call on any of them, nobody votes.”

What does it take to reach Latino voters, especially Spanish speakers?

It takes a few things to reach Latino voters: Spanish-language accessible materials, repeat outreach, and lots of radio time.

“It’s not just about translating documents into Spanish and saying, ‘OK, here it is,’” Berks County Commissioner Rivera, who is Puerto Rican and sits on the board of the Berks County Latino Chamber of Commerce, told WHYY News. “We want to make sure that the Latino community is educated about the election process.”

How that repeated outreach happens is especially important in counties that have few requirements around language access for voter materials, like the Philadelphia collar counties.

The law governing language access in Pennsylvania originates from a pretty recognizable federal law: the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Section 203 requires jurisdictions to provide bilingual materials to language minority populations once they’ve reached a certain population threshold.

Jurisdictions reach the threshold if more than 5% of voting-age citizens are members of a single-language minority group that speaks something other than English. What languages are covered by those jurisdictions changes every 10 years at the end of the census. In Philadelphia, voting materials are required to be available in Spanish and Chinese, and in Berks and Lehigh counties, they must be available in Spanish.

No other Pennsylvania counties fall under the mandatory requirements.

For non-English speakers in any county — even those outside of Philadelphia, Berks, and Lehigh counties — a different portion of the Voting Rights Act could be helpful on Election Day. Section 205 permits voters to have assistance with voting at polls.

“That means that they can have someone of their own choosing to come into the polling place, come to the checkout table, come into the voting booth with them and interpret for them,” said Marian Schneider, the voting rights policy counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania. “It could be in Chester County, and if I speak French and I need somebody to help me read the ballot, I can bring somebody who’s fluent in French and English to come in and help me.”

One final place to reach Latino voters is through Spanish-language radio spots, which have been a huge boon for past presidential campaigns.

“Radio plays to everybody,” said Segura of BSP Research, noting that it is the easiest way to catch a large swath of Latino voters at once. “You go into any Latino-owned business and the radio is on. There’s a huge opportunity to move people who are not necessarily paying attention to everything happening on the evening news.”

The Berks County Commissioners have partnered with several Reading area Spanish-language radio programs to run regular election-themed programing, like PSAs on Albright College’s WXAC, one of a few stations that provide consistent Spanish-language content to the Berks community. Commissioner Rivera also told WHYY News that he hosts a radio show on 92.3 Rumba in the months leading up to the election about voting concerns.