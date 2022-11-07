Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?

Don’t get it twisted. Mail voting is still very popular in the Keystone State. However, fewer Pennsylvanians requested mail ballots this year in comparison to 2020.

With that said, no one should expect results on election night in Pennsylvania for many local and statewide races. Mail voting has complicated the voting process. This is because Pennsylvania does not allow counties to process and sort through ballots prior to Election Day.

But, this does not mean election officials will be sitting on their hands.

“We plan to count until the count is done,” said Jim O’Malley, spokesperson for Bucks County.