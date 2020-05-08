Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

As the tri-state area grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, a local animal shelter continues to help pet families in need.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA, along with Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, will be hosting a free drive-thru pet pantry event on Thursday, May 14, in the parking lot at Frawley Stadium.

The event will run from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with food available for cats and dogs while supplies last.

Participants must arrive in a vehicle, where they will remain as BVSPCA staff — while maintaining proper social distancing — gathers key information on the pets in question, then loads the pet food into the trunk or hatchback.

“No one should ever have to give up the cat or dog they love simply because they can’t afford food,” BVSPCA CEO Adam Lamb said in a statement.

“With the unprecedented spike in unemployment during this pandemic, we want to be sure that families financially impacted can keep their pets by their side during this stressful time.”