Camden County is giving $2 million in federal Recovery Act monies to animal shelters.

The money is designed to help shelters deal with the influx of pandemic puppies and kitties that were adopted and purchased during the COVID-19 lockdowns, but turned back in as workers who had been stuck at home return to the jobs in person.

Camden County Commissioner Jonathan Young is an animal lover and said many fellow animal lovers adopted and bought pets during the pandemic and many of them are now in the shelter system.

“Many people have returned to work full time, and it just seems like now they don’t have so much time for animals,” Young said. “So these animal shelters are getting a lot of animals that are getting returned back to them. And therefore, our shelters are really starting to feel the impact.”

Jennifer Bailey of the Voorhees Animal Orphanage said collectively the four shelters have 170 years of experience saving animals. “We’ve all had our share of struggles and dark times, and just like everyone else, all four shelters felt the impact of COVID in so many ways. Through it all, there was no choice but to push through the adversity and do what we do best, which is saving lives.”