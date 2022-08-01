Philadelphia area Red Cross sending help to flood-ravaged Kentucky

A group of Philadelphia area volunteers is on the ground in Kentucky to assist with relief efforts after devastating flooding in the eastern part of the state left more than two dozen people dead.

Members of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Region of the American Red Cross are doing what they can to help displaced residents.

Speaking to WHYY News partner 6abc, Mary Knoll of the Red Cross said that residents are holding on to whatever they can salvage. The hardest hit areas of Kentucky received between 8 and 10 1/2 inches of rain over a 48-hour period, and more rain is on the horizon.

“It depends a lot on how much more rain we are going to get,” Knoll said. “It’s hard to get a stable footing until you can get beyond the storm.”