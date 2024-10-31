Philly named one of the best cities for Halloween, according to a new report
Philadelphia placed high on the list for one of the best cities to celebrate Halloween, according to a new report.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Halloween is a billion-dollar industry. And many people spend big on costumes and candy for trick-or-treaters every year. Halloween Facts Infographic: Spooky Stats for 2024
Philadelphia scores high on this celebration of ghosts and ghouls, according to a report by WalletHub, a personal finance website.
The report evaluated 100 of the most populated cities across the country, and ranked Philadelphia as the 20th best for Halloween.
WalletHub analyzed 20 key metrics — including trick-or-treater friendliness, Halloween-related activities, and the type of weather.
The 2024 Best Cities for Halloween report also assessed the number of costume stores per capita, the crime rate, and potential trick-or-treat stops in the city.
Chip Lupo, writer and analyst with WalletHub.com, said Philadelphia was high on the list for walkability.
“Philadelphia did finish 20th out of 100, which is a good solid number for an urban area,” Lupo said.
But Lupo said Halloween is a time that comes with a certain amount of risk, given that children are trick-or-treating in the dark. The city ranked 80th overall out of 100 in the crime category.
“This is always a concern on Halloween, just given that it’s primarily an evening-based event,” said Lupo.
What trick-or-treaters and families can do to prevent or at least make themselves less vulnerable to crime, is to choose visible, non-obstructive costumes and go out in groups.
“I mean, the larger the groups, the less likely you are to be a target for a crime when you’re out trick or treating,” said Lupo. “Trick or treat in familiar areas, just kind of stick to your neighborhood or surrounding neighborhoods that you’re more or less familiar with.”
Lupo said Halloween can prove to be fun — despite concerns over safety.
“This is a time for communities to get together and a lot of times in lieu of trick or treating, engaged in community events that can enhance safety and it still keeps that festive spirit alive,” Lupo said.
Wallethub’s top cities for Halloween are New York City, Jersey City and Miami.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.