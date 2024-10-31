From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Halloween is a billion-dollar industry. And many people spend big on costumes and candy for trick-or-treaters every year. Halloween Facts Infographic: Spooky Stats for 2024

Philadelphia scores high on this celebration of ghosts and ghouls, according to a report by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

The report evaluated 100 of the most populated cities across the country, and ranked Philadelphia as the 20th best for Halloween.

WalletHub analyzed 20 key metrics — including trick-or-treater friendliness, Halloween-related activities, and the type of weather.

The 2024 Best Cities for Halloween report also assessed the number of costume stores per capita, the crime rate, and potential trick-or-treat stops in the city.

Chip Lupo, writer and analyst with WalletHub.com, said Philadelphia was high on the list for walkability.

“Philadelphia did finish 20th out of 100, which is a good solid number for an urban area,” Lupo said.