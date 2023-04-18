As local animal rescues grapple with a canine influenza outbreak, Philadelphia’s Animal Care and Control Team has days to slash its shelter dog population in half.

Cases of the dog flu began to surge this winter, including in the Philadelphia area. Also in the mix is pneumovirus, another highly contagious respiratory virus.

“Canine flu is taking out shelters left and right,” Sarah Barnett, ACCT Philly’s executive director, said in an interview with WHYY’s “Studio 2.”

Other U.S. shelters, Barnett noted, have been forced into month-long closure. She said that would be the case for ACCT Philly in an ideal world.

But options are limited. As the city’s only open-intake animal shelter, ACCT takes in around 400 dogs each month.

“These are dogs that are not always in great shape,” says Executive Director Sarah Barnett. “They need us. We’re their last resort.”