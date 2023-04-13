Foster dogs, Trivia Contest, “Sink: A Memoir”

Dog flu has spread throughout animal shelters, leaving them in crisis and dire need of fosters and adoptions. ACCT executive director Sarah Barnett joins us to talk about what shelters are like after the height of the pandemic, the spread of illness and the difficult decisions shelter volunteers now face.

We hear from Philadelphia writer Joseph Earl Thomas about his acclaimed memoir, Sink. Thomas writes about growing up in the Frankford section of the city, his childhood shaped by poverty, abuse, and the strict expectations of masculinity he faced. He found an escape through higher education, his favorite video games and the local pet store – even brining home an alligator.

Studio 2 trivia is also back, and WHYY’s Tonya Pendleton has your list of things to do this weekend.