Red knots are returning to the Delaware Bay, fueling up on horseshoe crab eggs along their 9,000-mile journey from South America to the Canadian Artic. Their population has plummeted in recent years and they are now listed as a threatened species. We’ll talk with a conservationist about the red knots health, the role our beaches play in their migration.

Then, one day after the election, we’ll dig into the results, discuss the victories and defeats, the campaigns, the money that flowed into this historical race and issues that resonated with voters. Richardson Dilworth, professor of politics at Drexel University, is among our guests.

And, a true story, the remarkable escape of an enslaved husband and wife. Ellen Craft disguised herself as a white man and her husband William pretended to be her slave. WHYY’s Mary Cummings-Jordan talks to author Ilyon Woo about her new book Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom and takes us on this incredibly dangerous journey.