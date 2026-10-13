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The man charged with killing a Philadelphia police officer and shooting at 10 other officers has been charged with crimes in the past, District Attorney Larry Krasner said Tuesday, including a case dismissed after alleged police mishandling.

Officer Shane Seiber, 40, was killed early Saturday after allegedly being shot three times by Eric Lewis, 35. Another officer, who has yet to be identified, is recovering after being shot at least a dozen times.

Lewis, who worked for the Philadelphia Water Department, faces a slew of charges, including murder, attempted murder and assault of a law enforcement officer.

In a video posted to YouTube, Krasner said Lewis stood trial in 2023 for the killing of Christopher Williams during a road-rage incident in West Philadelphia. A judge acquitted Lewis after a two-day trial amid concerns about the police investigation and inconsistencies in testimony. Krasner also alleged that an officer involved in the case, who was dating Lewis’ sister, tried to undermine the investigation.

“This man is out of custody because a balanced, good and fair judge did what he had to do. Because two absolutely excellent prosecutors did everything absolutely humanly possible with a case and an investigation that was so deeply flawed,” Krasner said. “It was not just filled with errors and mistakes — very serious ones. But the conduct of a police officer and a detective is arguably criminal.”