DA Krasner: Philadelphia Water Department employee charged with killing a police officer has been accused of murder before
A failed 2023 murder prosecution of an alleged cop killer is raising questions.Listen 1:06
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The man charged with killing a Philadelphia police officer and shooting at 10 other officers has been charged with crimes in the past, District Attorney Larry Krasner said Tuesday, including a case dismissed after alleged police mishandling.
Officer Shane Seiber, 40, was killed early Saturday after allegedly being shot three times by Eric Lewis, 35. Another officer, who has yet to be identified, is recovering after being shot at least a dozen times.
Lewis, who worked for the Philadelphia Water Department, faces a slew of charges, including murder, attempted murder and assault of a law enforcement officer.
In a video posted to YouTube, Krasner said Lewis stood trial in 2023 for the killing of Christopher Williams during a road-rage incident in West Philadelphia. A judge acquitted Lewis after a two-day trial amid concerns about the police investigation and inconsistencies in testimony. Krasner also alleged that an officer involved in the case, who was dating Lewis’ sister, tried to undermine the investigation.
“This man is out of custody because a balanced, good and fair judge did what he had to do. Because two absolutely excellent prosecutors did everything absolutely humanly possible with a case and an investigation that was so deeply flawed,” Krasner said. “It was not just filled with errors and mistakes — very serious ones. But the conduct of a police officer and a detective is arguably criminal.”
In 2011, Lewis was also charged with assault and gun offenses. Officials said that case never went to trial after the key victim and witness died from natural causes.
Krasner’s comments come just days after Lewis made his first court appearance for the shooting that killed officer Seiber.
Lewis worked as a tradesman for the Philadelphia Water Department for less than two years.
City officials said they’re reviewing his hiring and employment history, but aren’t ready to comment.
In 2011, Philadelphia passed the “Ban the Box” law, which set certain rules about asking about a potential employee’s criminal history. It was designed to prevent employers from asking applicants to check a box indicating whether they had a prior criminal record. The law has been amended a few times. Under current rules, employers may consider certain felony convictions from the previous seven years, but must assess each applicant individually.
Krasner said other charges could be pending against Lewis.
“We are aware of several reports of 911 calls and other potential complaints of violence, possibly including domestic violence involving this defendant,” he said in the video.
Krasner asked the public if they have any information to contact the DAO’s Victim Services Unit at 215-686-8027 or the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-TIPS.”
The DA would not elaborate further than the request for help in the future prosecution.
The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
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