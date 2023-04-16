Red knot birds travel 9,000 miles each year from South America to breed in the Arctic. The shore birds stop at the Delaware Bay to rest and refuel on horseshoe crab eggs.

However, populations of the federally threatened species have declined dramatically, largely because of the overharvesting of crabs.

In 2021, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service proposed to protect habitats used by red knots across coastal areas of the United States. Designating these “critical habitats” would mean federal agencies could not destroy or adversely modify the sites.

On Wednesday, the agency announced it’s expanding its proposed habitats to include 233 acres of shallow water off the shoreline of Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge in Brigantine, New Jersey.