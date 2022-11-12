The Delaware Audubon Society’s Cottrell supports the use of man-made horseshoe crab blood, which has been developed as an alternative for harvesting horseshoe crabs for biomedical purposes. However, its use has not been considered in the U.S.

“One of the goals of environmental groups moving forward is to try to put pressure on these groups that are resisting the conversion,” he said. “There’s going to be a battle, because this industry is well-financed. They have lobbyists who are influential.”

A much debated change to calculating horseshoe crab harvests

Larry Niles, a biologist formerly with New Jersey’s Fish and Wildlife division, said he’s pleased females won’t be included in next year’s commercial harvest. However, he opposes the commission’s decision to adopt the new framework. Niles and other opponents believe it uses data points that don’t paint a full picture of horseshoe crab health, and overestimates populations of crabs and red knots.

ASMFC reports that Delaware Bay horseshoe crab populations have steadily increased to 21.9 million males and 9.4 million females. However, Niles argues that egg density is a more important figure. He and his colleagues at the Delaware Bay Shorebird Project found that horseshoe crab egg density in the Delaware Bay was about 7,000 eggs per square meter in May 2022. By comparison, eggs reached nearly 50,000 per square meter in the 1990s.

“Egg densities have not improved since the time that this agency started managing crabs,” Niles said, adding that “there’s as many crabs dying as are coming into the population.”

The Project reports red knots remained at historically low levels in 2022. Though numbers increased from 6,800 in 2021 to more than 12,000 this year, it’s less than half the 2019 peak count of 30,000 — and a fraction of the peak population of more than 94,000 in 1989. The U.S. Geological Survey estimates that 40,000 to 50,000 red knots stop and feed each spring along the Delaware Bay.

But Niles argues that the survey is flawed. He says that’s an overcount because it includes birds flying overhead that are looking for food that they may never find — rather than solely birds that stop on the shore to eat and successfully make their way to the Arctic to breed.

Proponents of the new framework say it’s more accurate than the previous one, partly because it’s based on empirical data collected directly from the Delaware Bay. In the previous framework, much information used to formulate the population model for horseshoe crabs was from Pleasant Bay, Mass., because Delaware Bay information wasn’t available.

The new framework also includes new mortality data, including horseshoe crabs that die after being bled and released for biomedical purposes, and deaths caused by catch in other fisheries. That offers a better estimate of the number of crabs in the population, proponents argue.

Another concern about the former framework is that if horseshoe crab and red knot populations reached a certain threshold, the harvesting quota for females would automatically jump from zero to 210,000. Under the new method, quotas will increase gradually if female horseshoe crab abundance continues to increase.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has endorsed the model, arguing that it utilizes the most advanced data.

“It does reflect the best available science available to us today,” said Rick Jacobson, the Service’s assistant regional director for fish and aquatic conservation, following Thursday’s vote.

However, he added that in order to gain the public’s confidence, it’s important for the ASMFC to provide more transparency.

“We are gratified that the commission opted to forestall the harvest of female horseshoe crabs … by forestalling a female horseshoe crab harvest for 2023, it will give the public additional opportunity to explore that model to develop a greater confidence in it,” Jacobson said.