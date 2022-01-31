Under the previous framework, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission could select from five models based on the abundance of horseshoe crabs and red knots. Each year, the commission selected 500,000 males and zero females. But Sweka said if the species reached a certain population threshold, the quota for females would automatically jump from zero to 210,000 (the maximum allowed).

The maximum quota for females is the same in both models, but under the new one, quotas will increase gradually if female horseshoe crab abundance continues to increase, Sweka said. If the revised framework had been used in 2019, 144,803 females and 500,000 males would have been recommended, a base run of the model finds.

Levitan, of Earthjustice, argued that the fact that both models have the same maximum is irrelevant, because the commission has always selected a zero-female package due to the dire state of the species. Compounding this problem, Levitan argued, is that the new model would derive its horseshoe crab population estimates based “mostly on surveys that are not purpose-designed to count horseshoe crabs but that yield higher population estimates.” Therefore, he said, the horseshoe crab population estimates will be “inflated.”

Sweka said egg densities vary daily, hourly, and spatially along the beach, adding that eggs available to birds are determined by more than just the abundance of female horseshoe crabs — wind and wave action, and the slope of the beach play an important part.

“Since we have a direct link between the number of female horseshoe crabs and survival of red knots, we can skip the added uncertainty when attempting to include egg density data,” he said. “However, we do plan to continue to examine egg density data and the possibility of utilizing it more. This is one of many future research recommendations.”

Prior to Wednesday’s commission meeting, two of the 13 ARM subcommittee members issued minority opinions opposing the revision. One came from Wendy Walsh, a biologist with the Fish & Wildlife Service. She wrote that expert and stakeholder input suggest that horseshoe crab and red knot populations are too low to safely resume female harvest.

“There has been no change in the knot population, modest and uncertain growth in the crab population, and two highly aberrant stopover seasons in a row,” Walsh wrote. “Yet the ARM Subcommittee is now proposing, without the benefit of updated stakeholder input, to discard the previous utility function and to replace it with one that concludes female harvest can be safely resumed.”

The second opponent, Lawrence Niles of the Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey, told WHYY News in a Friday email that his stance was unchanged since Wednesday’s meeting.

“I feel the ARM Revision fails to accurately describe the circumstance of horseshoe crabs or red knots in Delaware Bay and the harvesting of female crabs will substantially impact egg densities and harm the red knots,” he wrote in the email.

“The ARM group refuses to incorporate egg density data in the model or even use it as a check on the model outcomes because it does not corroborate their assessment. Instead of seeing the model as faulty, they disparage egg data and add new horseshoe crabs surveys that substantiate their previously held opinion that the connection between red knots and horseshoe crabs is weak,” Niles continued. “This is against all evidence that the stopover has declined from over 90,000 red knots prior to the ASMFC’s sanctioned overharvest in the 1990s to only 6,800 last year. Egg densities have fallen from 50,000 eggs/square meter to just over 10,000 last year.”