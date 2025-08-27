This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

In another blow to the country’s nascent offshore wind industry, the Trump administration announced its plans to revoke the construction permits for a project off the coast of the Delmarva Peninsula.

The move was announced in a federal court filing Friday in a case that had challenged the Biden administration’s approval of US Wind’s plans for two projects, which would provide Maryland ratepayers with 1,100 megawatts of renewable energy. Together, the two wind farms would produce enough electricity to power 718,000 homes once fully built.

Delaware also stands to gain from the project. The state signed an agreement in January with US Wind worth about $128 million, which includes lease payments, upgrades to the state’s grid, renewable energy credits and community benefits. The deal is in exchange for infrastructure needed to transport the energy onshore through Delaware waters and state park land.