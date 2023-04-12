Environmental groups filed a federal lawsuit on Tuesday against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), claiming the agency has failed to update restrictions for pollutants released into the water by oil refineries, chemical plants, and factories.

The EPA’s alleged lack of action violates Clean Water Act requirements to update regulations at least every five years, and require facilities to utilize modern filtration systems, according to the plaintiffs. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco by the Environmental Integrity Project and other environmental organizations.

The filing follows an Environmental Integrity Project report that found the Delaware City Refinery, owned by PBF Energy in New Castle County, released more than one million pounds of nitrogen into the Delaware River in 2021. That’s equivalent to the amount of pollution generated by about 10 municipal sewage plants, according to the Environmental Integrity Project.