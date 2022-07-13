When Sarah Barnett walked into Philadelphia’s Animal Care and Control Team headquarters on Thursday, the shelter was “jam-packed,” with zero open kennels. Still, more dogs — a mix of strays and owner surrenders — were expected.

Then she heard the walkie-talkie. Thirty more cats were on their way to the shelter.

Barnett, the nonprofit’s acting co-executive director, recalls hearing laughter from the ACCT Philly staff. “We thought it was a joke,” she said.

What wasn’t immediately clear soon would be: Underneath the floorboards of a Philadelphia home set to be demolished were three dozen cats. Most appeared healthy, but a few had neck and back wounds that would require medical treatment. People staying inside the property brought the Demo Cats — as they were later dubbed — to safety, and an ACCT Philly staff member stayed until late in the night to get all 30 cats processed.

ACCT is far from the only animal welfare organization stretched to its limit. The Pennsylvania SPCA, one of ACCT’s many regional partners, is similarly at capacity.

“We are full to the gills,” said Maddie Bernstein, PSPCA’s manager of lifesaving. Even so, the shelter took in three dogs from ACCT the day before. “We are just trying to help in any tiny way that we can.”

Calls from animal welfare organizations seeking adopters, fosters, and donations have grown louder in recent weeks. Beyond ACCT and the PSPCA, Philly Bully Team, City of Elderly Love, and Brandywine Valley SPCA have all issued varying pleas for public help.

Meanwhile, the number of pets entering the shelter hasn’t abated.

The average number of animals ACCT intakes on a daily basis varies. Over a five-day period that spanned the Fourth of July holiday, ACCT took in more than 70 dogs. So far in 2022, the nonprofit has taken in more than 6,000 animals.

What has slowed is the adoption rate. That means more animals, particularly dogs, are sitting in the shelter or in foster care for longer periods of time.

“Dogs are staying twice as long,” Barnett said. “The animals are not moving like they used to.” Pre-pandemic, the same dogs would be “flying out of the kennel,” she said.

When the rescue organizations that typically pull at-risk animals from ACCT run out of space themselves, options for placement are limited.

An Instagram post from Philly Bully Team put the situation in stark terms: “We are in crisis mode.”

The nonprofit went on to note that summer is the busiest time of year for rescues. “The last thing we want to do is close our intake due to financial strains,” the post reads.

City of Elderly Love offered a similar assessment.

“We just need the public to be aware that our area shelters and rescues are drowning,” the post reads. “We are waiving our white flags.”