ACCT Philly seeks loving homes for more than 30 cats rescued from home

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • December 17, 2024
This story originally appeared on 6abc.

ACCT Philly is seeking loving homes for more than 30 cats.

The Philadelphia Fire Department discovered the felines while recently responding to reports of a deceased person inside a home.

Last Thursday, animal protection officers were able to safely transport 32 cats to the shelter.

ACCT Philly says the cats received medical evaluations and are now ready for adoption.

Cats in a filthy home
The Philadelphia Fire Department discovered the cats while responding to a call about a deceased person in the home. (ACCT Philly)

