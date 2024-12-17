ACCT Philly seeks loving homes for more than 30 cats rescued from home
ACCT Philly says the cats received medical evaluations and are now ready for adoption.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
ACCT Philly is seeking loving homes for more than 30 cats.
The Philadelphia Fire Department discovered the felines while recently responding to reports of a deceased person inside a home.
Last Thursday, animal protection officers were able to safely transport 32 cats to the shelter.
Further resources
- Current timestamped or high-risk animals: Dogs | Cats
- How to help: Make a pledge | Become a foster | Donate
- Animals available for adoption: Dogs | Cats
- Other resources: Pet owners in need | Lost pets | Pet surrenders
