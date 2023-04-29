Rowan University has broken ground on its new veterinary school at their West Campus in Harrison Township, the first school for animal doctors in New Jersey. It also announced that the school will be named after the chairman of J&J Snack Foods.

Officials announced at a ceremony on Friday that the university will honor Gerald Shreiber for his $30 million gift to the university in support of scholarships at the new school. It’s the third largest gift Rowan has ever received.

Shreiber is an animal lover who has a host of rescue animals at his farm in Mullica Hill. He has supported the university for more than two decades. He said his most recent gift to the university was very important.

“It’s one thing to make money, which I’ve done,” he said. “But to be able to use that money where it helps students like this and an area like this is even more important.”

Unable to afford college after graduating from high school, Shreiber went to work. He eventually bought a bankrupt pretzel company in 1971 and turned it into a multi-billion dollar business. His three adult children went on to college, including one son who is a veterinarian.