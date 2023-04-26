Cooper University Health Care and Cape Regional Health System signed a definitive agreement Tuesday outlining the terms of their merger.

Details of the deal were not mentioned in the announcement by the entities, but a news release disclosed that it took, “two months of due diligence review and work,” to come to terms.

George Norcross III, chairman of Cooper University Health Care’s Board of Trustees, called the signing a milestone.

“I know that together, we will do great things for the residents and visitors to Cape May County and patients across South Jersey,” Norcross said while thanking those who worked on the agreement.