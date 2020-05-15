Clash over reopening economy simmers below the surface in rural Pa. COVID hotspot

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Rodrigo Ortiz has been trying to sound the alarm about COVID-19. At the end of April, he stood outside of a coronavirus testing site in downtown Chambersburg wearing a white face mask and turned on Facebook Live.

“There’s a lot of people who think nothing will happen to them, and keep getting together, keep having parties,” he said in Spanish into the camera, before imploring residents of the borough to stay home to avoid spreading coronavirus

“Sixty percent of people here are testing positive, and the majority are Hispanics,” he continued, with emotion.

Ortiz posted the video to the page for MILPA, a statewide grassroots advocacy group run by and for Latinx immigrants, where it now has more than 6,100 views.

In parts of rural Pennsylvania, there has been growing angst about Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus shutdown plan. In places where case counts have remained low, some say the state isn’t acting fast enough to reopen the economy. But in pockets where COVID-19 cases have had dramatic spikes, the feeling is more cautious.

In Franklin County, both scenarios exist simultaneously.

The county leans Republican politically, and is home to dairy farms, food production and warehouses that keep the local economy chugging.

Chambersburg, the county seat, is more densely settled and much more politically and racially diverse — around 12% of its 21,000 residents are African American, and 17% are Latinx, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

In parts of the county, coronavirus feels like a far-away problem. In the borough, it’s hitting close to home.

Chambersburg accounts for about half of the more than 560 COVID-19 cases in Franklin County. Fifteen county residents have died of the virus as of May 14, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital reports 21 deaths, but some of them may not have been Franklin County residents.

In early May, the borough briefly landed in a list of the top 15 places where COVID-19 cases had the highest average daily growth rate, according to a national New York Times analysis.

Ortiz and the other members of MILPA have been working around the clock to spread the word and convince people to stay home. He hands out masks on the street, and the group tapped a local network of churches to raise money for a kind of mobile food bank, aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

“If you have coronavirus, you shouldn’t be showing up at a food pantry,” said Ben Raber, executive director of NETwork Ministries, who is helping with the effort, along with attempts to alleviate COVID-related hunger in the region. “We’re really trying to see to it so that nobody is going hungry,” he said.