Trump, Biden, COVID: Perfect recipe for a deeply divided family Christmas

As the pandemic surges and the hyper-polarization of the election has yet to wane, preparing for the holidays this year is causing many families to navigate deep divides on politics and COVID-19.

Becky Woodhouse, 44, is one of those walking a tightrope. A marketing professional from Lebanon County, she’s a Republican who voted for President-elect Joe Biden. Her son is more to the left. Others in the extended family have been all-in for President Donald Trump.

Her son is firm about treating the risk of spreading COVID-19 seriously. Her extended family, not so much.

“I don’t know if they have full-on conspiracy theories, but they’re comfortable without masks,” she said.

She’s been skeptical of both sides and, as Christmas approaches, has been feeling the strain.

“I don’t make quick assumptions, or I’m not quick to panic about things,” she said. “And I’ve raised an adult son who does quick research, and feels strongly about things, and I have to consider his reaction to the pandemic if I want to continue to see him.”

For Thanksgiving, Woodhouse went to her extended family’s gathering in her mother’s house. Space is tight there and her son refused to go, exposing a fault line in the family. Now, she’s worried about long-lasting rifts between people she loves. Her defense of her son has put her at odds with her younger sister, an avid Trump supporter.

“The bottom line is, ‘I care more about my issues and my opinions than I care about you’ is how it comes across. And I don’t believe that she would want to hear it that way, but that’s what happens,” Woodhouse said. “I am constantly straddling: What’s my priority here – is my priority to express my political beliefs? Or is it to protect my family and my relationships?”

For Christmas, she plans to host a small gathering with her immediate family at her house and then attend a larger one with other relatives held by her cousin.

Her son got engaged at that event last year, but this year he likely won’t attend, which would be in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as coronavirus cases and deaths have spiked.

Woodhouse has been hesitant to even bring the event up to her son.

“I’m kind of a procrastinator, so I probably won’t bring it up until we need to decide,” she said.

Woodhouse has felt more and more detached from the Republican Party in recent years, especially at the national level. She’s far from a Democrat though. She considered her vote in 2020 as against Trump, not for Biden.

“I don’t see why I need to leave a party that I’ve identified with my entire life,” she said. “Rather than making a choice to leave… I feel like the people in my party need to open their eyes a little bit more.”

Lebanon County is a Republican stronghold. Trump received 65% of the votes there this year, with just a few precincts going for Biden. Across Pennsylvania, Biden won by more than 80,000 votes.

Tension among families this holiday season remains high in part due to Trump continuing to stoke the flames of a baseless claim that he won the presidency.

It took until this week’s Electoral College vote for some Republican leaders in Congress to publicly accept Biden’s victory.

Throughout the month of November, a research team from several universities found that 17% of voters surveyed thought Trump won the election and 16% weren’t sure. The divide over the country’s response to COVID-19 has only compounded the polarization.

Maribel Gonzalez, 51, of Myerstown, Pa. has also been dealing with the strain of the holidays — even as she and her daughter agree politically. Considering the advice of health experts, she’s been seeing her toddler granddaughters infrequently so as to limit mixing households.

“I haven’t been able to be around them as much as I would like,” she said. “My daughter and I have been discussing what we would do this year… we’ll do the best thing that we can do to keep everybody safe and still enjoy each other.”

Gonzalez is glad that more of her friends and neighbors seem to be taking that approach these days. She’s seen former pandemic skeptics more readily wear masks and practice physical distancing during this second wave of cases.

She attributes that change to more people knowing someone who has been infected.

“You realize, ‘Hey, it’s not something I’m just seeing in the news,’” she said.

Gonzalez, a social worker, said, especially in her work, healing divisions starts with helping people get the resources they need.

“What plights do we have in common? And how can we help each other?” she said.