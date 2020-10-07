Donate
‘Mad or nah?’: Philly residents react to Trump’s ‘bad things’ comment

President Trump participates in the first presidential debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland. (Olivier Douliery/Pool vi AP)

Last week, during the first televised presidential debate between President Donald J. Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the commander-in-chief spoke ill of the City of Brotherly Love.

“Bad things happen in Philadelphia,” Trump said.

The president, without evidence, said the commonwealth’s mail ballot process can’t be trusted. Election officials have refuted Trump’s claims.

Trump’s disparaging remarks about Philadelphia generated memes, t-shirt designs and a wide range of emotions.

Tamara Russell, aka Revive P.O.C, hits the streets of Philadelphia to get residents’ reactions to Trump’s now-infamous statement.

Part of the series

About Tamara Russell

