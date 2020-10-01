Philly’s good things: How a resilient city stepped up in the face of adversity

Philadelphia got a shoutout in the first presidential debate last night that triggered a swift response from residents who won’t let a non-local, even if he is POTUS, slander the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection.

To be clear, when President Donald Trump said the now-trending line, “Bad things happen in Philadelphia,” he was falsely claiming poll watchers were improperly blocked from entering the city’s new satellite voting locations.

Still, to many, the phrase felt like an attack on the city itself, prompting a fierce online response of all the good things that happen here.

Like any major city, Philadelphia struggles with poverty, gun violence, and issues of equity.

Events of this year — from the COVID-19 pandemic to a historic surge in shootings to the national reckoning over systemic racism — have only exacerbated these problems, but below you’ll find a short list of how Philadelphians, despite all the struggles they face, have come together again and again for each other.

Fighting hate with love

Earlier this month, the owner of Harriet’s Bookshop in Fishtown, received a racist and threatening email from a total stranger.

“The person who wrote it felt we were less than, that we deserved to be slaves, that myself and my staff were going to be stalked, that we would be raped,” said bookshop owner Jeannine A. Cook. “Just the worst things that a human could say to another human ever.”

Cook and at least nine other Black-owned businesses that had received similar threatening messages went public with the emails.

She says the public’s response was overwhelming.

People sent Harriet’s emails of support, dropped off bagels and people even showed up to the bookshop to stand guard for hours, said Cook.

“I was in a fit of emotion and [a woman] showed up with flowers and I just cried,” said Cook, adding she and the anonymous woman gave each other an air hug.

For Cook, the person she calls a “keyboard gangster” does not embody Philadelphia and she says it shouldn’t take a characterization by the president to get residents to show their city some love.