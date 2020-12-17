As the gap between students and teachers of color widens in Pa., Black families demand change

When Ashley Dawson was in first grade, she was one of only a few Black students at Walnut Street Elementary in Darby.

But in fifth grade, her teacher, principal and assistant principal at the Delaware County school were all Black women. It’s what inspired Dawson, who now works as a family involvement coordinator at a cyber charter, to pursue a career in education.

She was sitting in assembly when she first saw Principal Renee Mustgrove and Assistant Principal Ivy Brown.

“There was something about them … I wanted to do what they did,” said Dawson. “Because they showed me what happens when you take the time and you really go outside the curriculum — you work with the student and meet them where they’re at. Those women, they did that.”

As Dawson moved through her middle and high school years in the William Penn School District, she continued to develop strong relationships with educators of color, who she largely credits for mentoring her and helping to prepare her for college.

Half a decade later, student demographics in the suburban Philadelphia district have completely transformed. It is now predominantly Black.

“When you look at some of the yearbook pictures, you can see how it started to change,” said Dawson, 37.

Diversity among the teaching force, however, has not kept up. William Penn has become one of the districts in the state with the widest gaps between its number of students of color and teachers of color.

There, only about 4% of the students are white, but about 80% of the teachers are. The disparity is even more skewed in schools in Duquesne, Harrisburg, Reading, Lancaster, and Southeast Delco, among others

The problem extends throughout the state.

According to an analysis of Pennsylvania student and teacher demographics by Keystone Crossroads and Research for Action, more than one-fifth of the state’s 500 school districts haven’t had a single teacher of color in at least seven years.

This includes three districts where students of color make up at least 30% of the district: Midland Borough School District in Beaver County, Northgate School District in Allegheny County, and Wyoming Valley West School District in Luzerne County.

In 2019-20, there were about a dozen schools statewide with 80% or more students of color and no teachers of color.

The findings come amid a years-long push by advocates to increase teacher diversity in the state. And while that effort has seen successes, that disparity between teachers and students remains among the largest in the country — growing wider in recent years as the state’s student body has diversified faster.

In the William Penn School District, families say the result is a disservice to the education of students.

Ashley Dawson’s daughter Shana, 17, grew up going to schools in the district and is a senior at Penn Wood HS. But Dawson says the mentorship opportunities she was afforded two decades earlier don’t look the same for her child.

“I don’t want to say that those conversations are not happening, but when it comes to the next chapter of [her] life, I definitely feel like I am pushing a little bit harder at home,” said Dawson. “Just because she doesn’t have all of those teachers that look like her, that understand [her] struggle. I don’t know if she’s getting what I got.”

‘The numbers are still extremely low to this day’

When Ashley Dawson was going through school, she doesn’t remember having “a whole bunch” of Black teachers, but she does remember interacting with a handful of Black teachers at each grade level.

“The numbers were still low, and they’re still extremely low to this day,” said Dawson.

But key Black educators took special interest in her and would stay after school to help her with assignments and, later, the college application process.

She says her daughter has had a rockier time at the school.

Mentorship opportunities for Shana with teachers of color have been limited, and she’s had a few particularly bad experiences she says stem from teachers who had trouble relating to students.

Sophomore year, Shana had been dealing with bouts of anxiety and things were made worse by a geometry class taught by a second-year white teacher where the classroom often devolved into chaos.

“It was so crazy in there, he just could not gain control,” said Dawson. “[The students] would walk out, they’d do whatever they wanted. And for [Shana], she was almost failing this class because she was not learning.”

On more than a few occasions, Dawson came to the school during the day to soothe her daughter.

“I probably had about three, four breakdowns and I had to call my mom to come get me,” said Shana. “At that time my triggers were really, really bad. So when there’s no classroom management, you’re in a room full of 26 kids, not learning anything, [The teacher’s] just at the board talking but nobody is listening to him, it’s very distracting.”

She failed two semesters in the class and had to retake it — a first in her academic career.

Shana’s experience in other classes, especially those led by Black teachers, has been much better. She and her mom see a clear reason why.

They say Black teachers in the district tend to live within the immediate community and have a presence there outside the context of school. It’s common for the Black teachers there to have grown up within the district themselves and know some of the parents.

That creates a rapport, built organically over the years, that the teachers can leverage in their classrooms.

When Shana had to retake geometry the following year, she took the class with Ms. Wagner, a Black woman. Shana says the standard for classroom behavior wasn’t ever explicitly discussed; it was simply understood.

“Ms. Wag is like a very sweet woman, but she also doesn’t play and she makes that known,” said Shana. “And generally with my classes [that] are led by African American women, the students kind of look up to them as like their moms or their aunts because they would not disrespect the other Black women in their lives, so why start with the teacher right here?”