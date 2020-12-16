Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. William Hite predicted “with a great deal of confidence” that some of the city’s 120,000 public school students will return to in-person learning before the school year ends.

Hite made the comments during a weekly press briefing, adding that he does not think the reopening of city schools is contingent on the immunization of school staff.

“I can’t say with certainty what grades will be included, but I can say with a great deal of confidence that there will be some schools that will be serving children,” Hite said.

“This was never contingent on having a vaccine,” he added.

The superintendent did not say when in the coming semester students might start to return.