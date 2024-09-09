Tuesday’s presidential debate has forced numerous closures and disrupted work schedules in and around the National Constitution Center where the debate is taking place. Now, some students will be forced to leave school early. The School District of Philadelphia announced they would have to close McCall Elementary School at 12:39 p.m. on Tuesday, due to the upcoming presidential debate.

The City of Philadelphia’s Office of Emergency Management warned the district that road closures could affect pedestrian pathways, school bus routes, afternoon traffic, and SEPTA services.

In the letter sent to parents on Monday, Oz Hill, Interim Deputy Superintendent of Operation wrote, “To ensure our students’ safety and accommodate road closures, modifications to SEPTA services, and anticipated crowd control measures, we believe it is in the best interest of our students, staff, and families to dismiss early on this day. We understand that early dismissal may cause some inconvenience for your families, and we appreciate your cooperation and understanding.”

If your child does not utilize transportation services, the district asks parents to ensure their child is picked up promptly at 12:39 p.m. on Tuesday. Students will have lunch before dismissal, and any after-school programming or activities will be canceled. School staff will remain on site until all students are picked up.