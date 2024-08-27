From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

“Great morning! Welcome to school young man,” gushed Yuseff Gilmore-Bey as he reached out to high-five students entering Franklin S. Edmonds School in Mount Airy on Monday.

Gilmore-Bey stood proudly with a group of other fathers from the neighborhood who came to the school this morning to welcome students on their first day.

“Here are just gentlemen in the community. Most of us are African-American, but (there is) no specific ethnic race.” Gilmore-Bey said it’s all about showing the students they have their back and helping champion education. “We just bring a couple of fathers here, some have kids that go here, some are our friends and men of the community to help welcome the kids back (and) give them inspiration high-fives great energy shows not only the students but the school staff that the father and men of the community are here for support,” he said.

And it was all smiles for most students and parents as Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington welcomed students with hugs and handshakes.

Franklin is one of 25 district schools that will pilot the extended day-extended year program, offering free before- and after-care and school activities during fall, winter and spring breaks.

Mayor Parker said it’s a way to create more equity in education.

“The extended day extended year program will close what we refer to as the enrichment gap, giving our students the same opportunities as other students in other communities who are starting school today, and it will support our Superintendent, Dr. Watlington’s mission to improve student achievement,” Parker said.

Schools will offer enrichment programs beginning at 7:30 a.m. and provide free after-school care until 6 p.m.