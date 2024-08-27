Philly Mayor Cherelle Parker and Superintendent Tony Watlington welcome students on first day of school
Parker, Watlington and other school officials were on hand at Franklin S. Edmonds School in Mount Airy on Monday to celebrate the beginning of the school year.Listen 0:59
“Great morning! Welcome to school young man,” gushed Yuseff Gilmore-Bey as he reached out to high-five students entering Franklin S. Edmonds School in Mount Airy on Monday.
Gilmore-Bey stood proudly with a group of other fathers from the neighborhood who came to the school this morning to welcome students on their first day.
“Here are just gentlemen in the community. Most of us are African-American, but (there is) no specific ethnic race.” Gilmore-Bey said it’s all about showing the students they have their back and helping champion education. “We just bring a couple of fathers here, some have kids that go here, some are our friends and men of the community to help welcome the kids back (and) give them inspiration high-fives great energy shows not only the students but the school staff that the father and men of the community are here for support,” he said.
And it was all smiles for most students and parents as Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington welcomed students with hugs and handshakes.
Franklin is one of 25 district schools that will pilot the extended day-extended year program, offering free before- and after-care and school activities during fall, winter and spring breaks.
Mayor Parker said it’s a way to create more equity in education.
“The extended day extended year program will close what we refer to as the enrichment gap, giving our students the same opportunities as other students in other communities who are starting school today, and it will support our Superintendent, Dr. Watlington’s mission to improve student achievement,” Parker said.
Schools will offer enrichment programs beginning at 7:30 a.m. and provide free after-school care until 6 p.m.
The district announced to parents Monday afternoon that 63 schools that do not have adequate air conditioning will have early dismissals. Students will leave school three hours early on Tuesday, August 27 and Wednesday, August 28.
Parker, Watlington and School Board of Education president Reginald Streater touted achievements from the previous school year as they marked this as the 206th school year for the district.
Streater said he hopes students “Imagine any future they desire” and encouraged students to start anew. “Today marks the beginning of a new chapter. Be curious, ask questions, explore something new and make the most of the opportunities around you, you can be your ancestors’ wildest dreams,” said Streater to the 350 students in attendance.
Watlington said the district plans to launch a new reading curriculum, continue with crime prevention procedures and provide better customer service to parents.
For returning student Skilar Flood, the first day of school is about seeing old friends and gearing up for her new role as a cheerleader.
“I’m here at school and my father brought me here,” said Flood who will enter the sixth grade this year. Flood said her father Harold Alexander Senior isn’t quite ready for his little girl to go from being an elementary school student to a sixth grader just yet.
“I’m very active with her, and it gets on her nerves,” said Alexander.
“When I got up this morning, I felt good, but my dad embarrasses me a lot,” said Flood as her dad smiled and laughed.
“He kept on taking pictures saying aww my baby it’s her first day of 6th Grade.”
Flood joined her fellow cheerleaders to rally the crowd of students as they filed into the school building to cheers and bell ringing from staff and community members.
The district hoped to make the first day fun and resourceful. The school provided a Deejay for students and teachers to dance to on their way into class. A teacher donated free school uniforms for students and there were donations of free book bags and school supplies for students who needed them.
