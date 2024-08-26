63 Philly schools to dismiss early on Tuesday, Wednesday due to inadequate A/C

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As students and teachers in Philadelphia celebrated the return to the classroom, the district announced 63 schools will dismiss three hours early Tuesday, August 27 and Wednesday, August 28 due to extreme heat.

The impacted schools are not adequately cooled, and temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s, according to a release from the district. Superintendent Tony Watlington vowed to give parents at least 24 hours notice for the 2024-2025 school year after scrutiny last year led to a change in how the notifications and early dismissals were handled.

The district said the decisions were based on its inclement weather and emergency protocol.

The remaining schools with adequate cooling and administrative offices will continue to operate on a normal schedule.