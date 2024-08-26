Pennsylvania Education

63 Philly schools to dismiss early on Tuesday, Wednesday due to inadequate A/C

The School District of Philadelphia announced 63 schools without adequate cooling will close early on Tuesday and Wednesday due to extreme heat.

School District of Philadelphia headquarters

The School District of Philadelphia headquarters are shown in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

As students and teachers in Philadelphia celebrated the return to the classroom, the district announced 63 schools will dismiss three hours early Tuesday, August 27 and Wednesday, August 28 due to extreme heat.

The impacted schools are not adequately cooled, and temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s, according to a release from the district. Superintendent Tony Watlington vowed to give parents at least 24 hours notice for the 2024-2025 school year after scrutiny last year led to a change in how the notifications and early dismissals were handled.

The district said the decisions were based on its inclement weather and emergency protocol.

The remaining schools with adequate cooling and administrative offices will continue to operate on a normal schedule.

See below for a list of schools that will dismiss three hours early.

  1. AMY Northwest
  2. Anderson, Marian
  3. Bache-Martin
  4. Blaine, James
  5. Bridesburg Annex
  6. Building 21
  7. Castor Gardens
  8. Catharine, Joseph
  9. Comegys, B.
  10. Comly Watson
  11. Crossan Kennedy
  12. Disston, Hamilton
  13. Dunbar, Paul
  14. Ellwood
  15. Emlen, Eleanor
  16. Fell, D Newlin
  17. Fitzpatrick, A.
  18. Fox Chase
  19. Franklin, Ben HS
  20. Girard, Stephen
  21. Harding, Warren
  22. Henry, Charles
  23. Hill-Freedman
  24. Hopkinson, Francis
  25. Houston, Henry
  26. Howe, Julia
  27. Jenks, Abram
  28. Jenks, John S
  29. Kirkbride, E.
  30. Lamberton
  31. Lingelbach, Anna
  32. Loesche
  33. Ludlow, James
  34. McCloskey, John
  35. McClure, A.
  36. McMichael, M.
  37. Meredith, William
  38. Mitchell, Weir
  39. Moore, J. Hampton
  40. MYA
  41. Nebinger, George
  42. Olney Elementary
  43. Overbrook Education Center Annex
  44. Overbrook ES
  45. Parkway West
  46. Patterson, John
  47. Rhawnhurst
  48. Roosevelt, T.
  49. Rowen, William
  50. Roxborough HS
  51. Sayre, William
  52. Sharswood, George
  53. Sheppard, Issac
  54. SLA (BFHS)
  55. South Phila. HS
  56. Spring Garden
  57. Spruance, Gilbert
  58. Sullivan, James
  59. Tilden, William
  60. The U School
  61. Wagner, Gen. Louis
  62. Waring, Laura
  63. Washington, Martha

