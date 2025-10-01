From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Pennsylvania’s budget impasse has paused crucial dollars from reaching the cash-strapped William Penn School District in Delaware County just as contract negotiations between the district and its teachers union stalled.

With neither adequate state funding nor a new contract, William Penn, which already had pre-existing fiscal issues, has discontinued all non-athletic afterschool extracurriculars, including the homecoming dance.

The district’s money problems and activity cancellations caused unhappy students at Penn Wood High School to stage a walkout in late September. Similar frustrations came to the forefront Monday evening at a packed, three-hour-long school board meeting. A lack of laptops and seats was top of mind.

“We don’t have enough seats in most of our classes, like in one of my classes, not even all of us can sit down,” said Rikaya Clark, a senior at Penn Wood, during public comment.

Students also raised concerns that the district has yet to resolve classroom temperature spikes.

“It’s hard for me to breathe,” said Caira Nelson, a junior at Penn Wood. “I’m asthmatic, so it’s hard for me to breathe in class. I can’t do my work. It’s making me drop my grades and I’ve always been an A-student since day one.”

For seniors, the absence of after-school clubs and activities has them worried for college application season.

“If we don’t have clubs and we don’t have our societies, then we won’t be the best applicants we can be for college,” said Morgan Askew Green, a Penn Wood senior.

Students wanted answers from the “adults in charge.”

“Something must be done about it to address these concerns,” said Ismael Torres, a Penn Wood sophomore.

The William Penn School District Board of School Directors and Superintendent Eric Becoats attempted to calm students, parents and teachers in attendance, but the conversation ultimately boiled down to dollars and cents.

“We are dependent upon local taxpayers, the state government and the federal government to provide us with funding,” Becoats said. “That’s the reality, and we’re still not where we need to be.”