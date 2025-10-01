Pennsylvania agencies warn of mounting damage as state enters its 4th month of a budget stalemate

Pennsylvania’s counties, school districts and social service agencies are warning of mounting layoffs, borrowing costs and damage to the state’s safety net as the politically divided state government enters its fourth month of a budget stalemate.

The stalemate entangling Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro, the Democratic-controlled House and the Republican-controlled Senate has stalled billions of dollars from going to schools and social services, and it has no certain end in sight as the federal government careened toward a shutdown.

The finger-pointing in Pennsylvania’s statehouse has fallen along partisan lines. Now it is a campaign trail topic as Republican state Treasurer Stacy Garrity prepares to challenge Shapiro’s bid for a second term in 2026’s election.

Budget standoff has big effect

The fight in the statehouse over things like public school funding and curbing the rising cost of Medicaid doesn’t involve most of the money in a roughly $50 billion budget.

But the effect is being felt broadly.

The grant-funded Jefferson-Clarion Head Start has laid off more than 50 staff while more than 300 families who had slots in state-funded pre-kindergarten programs have had to line up other arrangements, quit jobs or find ways to work from home.

One parent, Taylor Miller, said she is relying on babysitting help from her children’s grandparents who live a half-hour away while she completes her coursework to become a phlebotomy assistant. Her 3-year-old lost her six-hour daily preschool class, and her 18-month-old lost her weekly home-visit session with a teacher.

“This is the one thing that most children have, and they make friends, they socialize, they love to read and to learn and it’s just a great environment for the kids — and to have that taken away, only two weeks into the school year, it affects them, it hurts them,” Miller said.

The nonprofit Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, meanwhile, is on track to max out a $750,000 line of credit and has no guarantees that families and laid-off employees will return once state aid starts flowing again, executive director Pam Johnson said.