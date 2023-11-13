As partisan tensions thaw in Harrisburg, Pa. lawmakers eye unfunded housing, school priorities

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Pennsylvania lawmakers are signaling a willingness to move legislation after a year that’s seen a prolonged dispute over spending and few bills cross the finish line.

With little fanfare, Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro has recently signed several bills that chip away at Pennsylvania’s five-month-old budget impasse by addressing issues in need of immediate attention.

They include measures increasing ambulance reimbursements, reauthorizing a hospital assessment used to support medical coverage for low-income individuals, and transferring almost $900 million to the state’s rainy day fund, which now sits at $6.1 billion.

Democratic and Republican legislative leaders have found it difficult to work together since this summer, when Shapiro rejected a $100 million private school voucher program, a GOP priority, in the face of unified resistance from state House Democrats.

At a news conference late last month, Shapiro said that both chambers “have to learn to work together,” but that he was “encouraged by what I’ve been seeing as of late.”

“We should have a glass half full mentality, not a glass half empty,” Shapiro added.

Shapiro signed a $45.5 billion budget in August, but state lawmakers must pass additional legislation to authorize spending on several programs included in that bill.

There’s no guarantee the state House and Senate will agree on a plan to fund those items, which include extra money for Pennsylvania’s poorest schools and grants for home repairs.

But there are signs that hard feelings over the budget may be thawing as both chambers return to Harrisburg this week.

The rainy day fund transfer, in particular, has earned Democratic lawmakers and Shapiro some goodwill among legislative Republicans, who have pushed for the state to put away as much money as possible, fearing a future recession and associated hard choices about finances.

The transfer is “a direct result of the Senate and House Republicans disciplined spending approach throughout the past several budget cycles,” state Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R., Westmoreland) said in a statement earlier this month.

“More importantly, it demonstrates that Republicans’ words and actions are aligned to position our state for fiscal solvency, which is a value that has been missing during our current and unfinished budget discussions,” Ward said.

While state House Democrats supported putting dollars in the rainy day fund, they also want state Senate Republicans to get on board with spending more money on public education and social programs, a handful of which were agreed to in the summer budget bill.

That includes $100 million in aid for the state’s poorest schools, $50 million for a popular home repair grant program, $10 million on stipends for student teachers, and $7.5 million to invest in public legal defense for those who can’t afford an attorney.