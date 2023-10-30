From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

More than two years ago, the Pennsylvania Juvenile Justice Task Force delivered a final report and offered recommendations to overhaul the state’s embattled youth justice system.

Now those proposed reforms are finally getting a chance in Harrisburg.

The Youth Safety Caucus recently held a webinar, updating the media on legislative movement.

Erika Parks, a policy officer for Pew Charitable Trusts, said House Bill 1381 made it through the Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee in September, and could see a vote on the floor soon.

Sponsored by state Rep. Dan Miller (D-Allegheny), HB1381 makes several significant changes to the state’s youth justice system, including ending a direct file to adult court, eliminating almost all court fees and fines, prohibiting the use of solitary confinement on children, prioritizing diversion programs, and requiring consultation with an attorney before a child waives their rights.

“There is the potential for moving some of these solutions forward and making a real difference for kids,” Parks said.

Donna Cooper, executive director of Children First, a child advocacy nonprofit, has been at the forefront opposing the state’s controversial youth detention facilities — such as the Glen Mills Schools and its successor Clock Tower Schools.

“They’re not the full suite of bills that we need to move to a really reasonably effective and state-of-the-art juvenile justice system where we make sure that children never become adult offenders, but they begin to move us in that right direction,” Cooper said.