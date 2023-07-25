Former Glen Mills campus plans to admit students in September

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

The former Glen Mills campus in Delaware County is planning on a fall reopening.

Clock Tower Schools, a residential facility for adjudicated youth, is eyeing a September date to begin admitting students.

Meanwhile, the West Chester Area School District (WCASD) is pulling together a legally compliant educational program, because the state has yet to authorize the school to teach students. Since Clock Tower is within WCASD’s territory, the responsibility to educate students falls on the school district.

Andrew Faust, legal counsel for WCASD, said Clock Tower notified the district about its plans to accept several students a month starting in September. The provisional license allows the school to enroll up to 25 students.

A spokesperson for Clock Tower would not confirm the September opening, but said in a written statement that it is “preparing to serve youth on our campus in the very near future.”

“While we do not have a definitive start date to share at this time, we look forward to delivering a variety of trauma-informed services to meet the needs of our students. Through our collaborative approach we feel our services will complement the academic instruction students will receive from the school district,” the spokesperson wrote.

WCASD concerned about Clock Tower opening

Faust, WCASD’s legal counsel, has two major issues with the tentative start date.

“We’re having difficulty hiring teachers even for our conventional public school. And although we are attempting to hire teachers to teach Clock Tower, it is taking considerable time to do so. We’re working under a time crunch that we think was unnecessary because it took too long for Clock Tower and the Commonwealth itself to let us know that this opening was going to occur,” Faust said.

He added that the district has received conflicting information on whether the students will be confined to campus to receive their education.

WCASD does not know how many students require special education or English language learner instruction. Faust said school district officials are working with a “moving target.”

“We are attempting to staff up a program and get the appropriate materials and equipment in place, not knowing exactly where we’re going to be teaching and whom we’re going to be teaching,” Faust said.

Clock Tower, a new legal entity, is an incarnation of the former Glen Mills Schools. The school currently employs at least eight individuals who previously worked at Glen Mills and its executive director was a longtime executive at the now-shuttered facility. The sheer number of ties between Clock Tower and the now-disgraced Glen Mills has generated a lot of criticism. Clock Tower has downplayed this relationship.

Glen Mills was once the nation’s oldest all-boys reformatory school before a wave of abuse allegations led to its closure in 2019. Clock Tower has been trying to start a new program at the facility since 2021. However, the state initially denied its application, but Clock Tower appealed. In January, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services did an about-face, granting Clock Tower a two-year provisional license through a settlement agreement.