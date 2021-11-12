In Montgomery and Delaware counties, what do you wonder about the places, the people, and the culture that you want WHYY to explore?

The Glen Mills Schools appears to be trying to reopen its doors under a new name and nonprofit, the Clock Tower Schools.

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) shut down the all-boys institution in Delaware County two years ago, following an investigation into decades of abuse allegations and subsequent cover-ups at the nation’s oldest reformatory school.

DHS also revoked the Glen Mills Schools’ 14 licenses, and the facility soon went from receiving students from across the country to receiving none.

Despite having no students, the Glen Mills Schools have continued some operations. In the summer of 2019, just three months after its closure, the Glen Mills Schools hired its first Black executive director. Meanwhile, the school has been the subject of several lawsuits stemming from the abuse allegations.