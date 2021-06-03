Delco announces appointees to juvenile detention oversight board

After introducing it last month, Delaware County Council unanimously adopted the heavily anticipated ordinance to establish the new 10-member Board of Managers of Juvenile Detention.

The board will be in charge of bringing change to Delaware County’s juvenile justice system following closure of the county’s youth detention center due to allegations of child abuse.

Upon the findings of the investigation, the board will be responsible for both the incarcerated children and corresponding facilities in the county.

“With the creation of this board of managers, it allows for Delaware County to go from being a laggard to being really at the forefront of how we can think about our youth,” Madden said during the public council meeting.

The board will be made up of councilmembers Kevin Madden, Dr. Monica Taylor, and Elaine Schaefer, County Controller Joanne Phillips, as well as six citizen appointments — three chosen by council chair and three chosen by President Judge Kevin Kelly of the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas.

There was significant interest in the three county positions — more than 30 people applied.

“It was really a tremendous outpouring of interest and enthusiasm and just relevant talent that, frankly, we didn’t even realize we had in our backyard, so it’s great to see the range and the experience that we have here,” Madden said in an interview with WHYY News.