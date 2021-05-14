Delaware County Council has announced the creation of a new board to oversee its juvenile detention center that was vacated and closed following a bombshell report in March that alleged “physical, sexual, and psychological abuse” of children and teenagers. With an investigation pending and the potential for litigation, the county is hoping to correct the failures of the past.

“What we on council can do is we can look forward, we can say what ought there be to ensure that Delaware County is a leader in how we deal with juvenile detention and juvenile justice generally — and creating this oversight board is really a statement of that,” Councilmember Kevin Madden said.

The new 10-member board of managers will consist of three councilmembers, the county controller, and six citizen appointments: three chosen by chair of council and three chosen by President Judge Kevin Kelly of Delco’s Court of Common Pleas.

The Delaware County Juvenile Detention Center in Lima was previously run by the county court system. This shift to a board of managers is not unprecedented. In fact, the creation of this board would actually bring the county in compliance with state law.