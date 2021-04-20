A group of child welfare advocates is calling for the permanent closure of the Delaware County Juvenile Detention Center, which was vacated last month amid allegations that staff members routinely abused children living at the facility.

In a letter sent to county and state officials on Monday, the group also asks the county to “redeploy” the center’s $4.6 million-plus operating budget to fund diversionary programs that would be developed with input from local agencies and designed to help youth who come in contact with the juvenile justice system.

“This is about safety for the community and for all Delaware County children,” said Laurie Dow, vulnerable youth policy director for Public Citizens for Children and Youth during a Monday news conference in Media announcing the letter. “Every community is safer when the needs of their children are met.”

In a statement, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, which controls the facility’s license, said the agency has not yet received the letter, but will review its recommendations.

The department has said it is looking into whether the center’s license should be revoked.