Delaware County prison officials accidentally released a person who was incarcerated at George W. Hill Correctional Facility Aug. 9.

According to a county spokesperson, prison staff was unaware of the “inappropriate release” until Aug. 15.

“Efforts are currently underway to return the individual to the facility,” a spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “We are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident and will implement corrective measures to prevent it from happening again in the future.”

County officials did not verify the name of the accidentally released individual, but the Inquirer identified him as Daniel Rogers, 41. The Darby man had been incarcerated at the county correctional facility since Aug. 5 after pleading guilty to a DUI.

Delaware County Common Pleas Judge Richard M. Cappelli sentenced Rogers to 72 hours to six months at George W. Hill Correctional Facility.

This isn’t the first time this happened. In February 2023, a 21-year-old man was mistakenly released from the correctional facility because of a clerical error.