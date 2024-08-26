From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A Delaware County man, who prison officials accidentally released on Aug. 9, has yet to return to the George W. Hill Correctional Facility in Thornton.

Delaware County Common Pleas Judge Richard M. Cappelli sentenced Daniel Rogers, 41, to 72 hours to six months confinement after the Darby man pleaded guilty to a DUI.

A county spokesperson confirmed the man’s name but said officials had no new information to provide to the public.

Rogers had been incarcerated at the facility since Aug. 5. Although he was let out days later, prison staff was unaware of his release until Aug. 15.