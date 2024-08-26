A Delco man has yet to return to the county prison. He was accidentally released more than 2 weeks ago
Prison staff accidentally released Daniel Rogers from the George W. Hill Correctional Facility on Aug. 9. The Darby man, who was serving time for a DUI, has yet to return.
A Delaware County man, who prison officials accidentally released on Aug. 9, has yet to return to the George W. Hill Correctional Facility in Thornton.
Delaware County Common Pleas Judge Richard M. Cappelli sentenced Daniel Rogers, 41, to 72 hours to six months confinement after the Darby man pleaded guilty to a DUI.
A county spokesperson confirmed the man’s name but said officials had no new information to provide to the public.
Rogers had been incarcerated at the facility since Aug. 5. Although he was let out days later, prison staff was unaware of his release until Aug. 15.
His court-appointed attorney, Wana Saadzoi, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Delaware County jail has been a magnet for controversy in recent months. Prosecutors recently accused an incarcerated man of coordinating with his wife to smuggle drugs into the facility via paperwork unknowingly brought in by his attorney.
Earlier this month, the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office charged a prison guard for intending to sell K2 to inmates.
