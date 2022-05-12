Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Since September, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services had been mulling over an application for licensure from the newly established Clock Tower Schools — which shares the same address and phone number as the shuttered Glen Mills Schools.

Glen Mills was the nation’s oldest reformatory school, but the DHS shut it down in 2019 after decades of abuse allegations boiled over into an all-out investigation.

Now, its resurrection attempt seems to have hit a substantial bump in the road.

DHS confirmed to WHYY News in a statement on Wednesday that the application for licensure, which appeared to be a not-so-subtle effort to revive the controversial institution, has been denied.

“The application submitted by Clock Tower Schools was denied on April 4, 2022, because it did not meet all of the requirements for licensure. Generally, DHS has concerns over the organization’s ability to safely operate a child residential facility due to suitability of facilities and program structure. Clock Tower Schools is appealing this denial, and we cannot discuss further at this time due to the open appeal,” the statement read.