Recent students have one year to apply for relief

Students who attended Glen Mills for any amount of time after April 11, 2017, are eligible for relief, as well as any student who attended earlier and was under the age of 20 when the lawsuit was first filed.

That covers an estimated 1,600 young adults, said Margie Wakelin, senior staff attorney at the ELC. All students who attended school during the settlement’s window are eligible for compensatory education services.

Wakelin said money from the compensatory fund can be used for everything from tutoring, art and music courses, to therapy and mental health services.

Students who “experienced or observed physical abuse or restraint during school hours” can also apply for relief through the damages fund.

Students have until Jan. 19, 2024 to apply for relief from both funds. To apply, students must complete separate forms for each fund that will be available on the settlement’s website.

After the one-year period, those who applied will be told whether they’re eligible and how much money they’ll receive based on how many people come forward, Wakelin said.

“It’s important that it’s happening at this time when students can use [the money] to really change the trajectory of their futures,” McInerny said.

‘Glen Mills destroyed my life’: Former student believes the school should never reopen

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Hyland, the former student, said his stint at Glen Mills was a living nightmare.

“I don’t hesitate when I say this: Glen Mills destroyed my life. Before I went to Glen Mills, I was just a typical child. I engaged in typical mischief,” Hyland said.

Once at the reformatory school, abuse from the staff transformed Hyland into a “cynical” and “violent adolescent,” ultimately pushing him through the school-to-prison pipeline. Hyland was able to put his life together after spending 22 years in state prison.

When news of the decades-long scandal at Glen Mills Schools first broke, Hyland worked tirelessly to get his story of abuse into the public as he searched for accountability.

“A law firm reached out to me and got permission to acquire my records. And they realized that the abuse that I suffered was so egregious, that they had separated me into a group of people who will lead the class, but some brilliant judge decided that the statute of limitations shouldn’t be waived, and people like myself would never see any justice for what happened to us up there,” Hyland said.

Hyland said it’s time to rethink the criminal justice system, especially as it pertains to how youth are treated.

Since 2021, Glen Mills Schools has been trying to reopen under a new name — the Clock Tower Schools. While the state Department of Human Services has since batted down licensure attempts from the new nonprofit, the Clock Tower Schools has not ended its pursuit.

The Clock Tower Schools have insisted there are no ties between them and the shuttered institution. The nonprofit declined to comment on the settlement.

Hyland said the soil where Glen Mills Schools used to operate is poison and anything that rises from it will be just as harmful.

​​”I don’t care what name they put on the front of the school, it’s going to be hell for anybody who goes there,” Hyland said.