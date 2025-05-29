From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The William Penn School District is preparing to levy a 5.9% property tax hike and slash a number of positions amid an ongoing budget crisis.

The district is hanging onto hope Pennsylvania implements cyber charter school reform, which would reduce expenditures by $2.2 million, and dishes out an additional $3 million in recommended adequacy funding.

If either of these actions fail, the district asserts it will be forced to reduce transportation expenses and eliminate art, athletics and music programs next school year.

“This is not something that I want to do,” Superintendent Eric Becoats said. “This is something that I have to do in order to ensure that our district remains solvent. We don’t really have much of a choice.”

At a recent preliminary budget presentation, officials said they are also planning to eliminate nearly a dozen central office positions, get rid of all mental health support staff, initiate a hiring freeze, raise taxes and remove academic interventionists from elementary schools.

“With this budget as it stands right now, we will be hard pressed to meet the needs of every child in this district,” Becoats said.

The district educates about 4,500 students from the boroughs of Aldan, Colwyn, Darby, East Lansdowne, Landowne and Yeadon. A majority of William Penn’s students are considered economically disadvantaged. The district was one of six that successfully sued Pennsylvania over its unconstitutional funding model.

Yet, William Penn entered budget planning season staring down the barrel of a multi-million deficit just years removed from the landmark decision. Administrators pointed to a growth in benefits and salaries, charter school tuition costs and debt service payments as the major causes of ballooning expenditures.