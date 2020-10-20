Ask us: What do you want to know about voting and the 2020 election?

Debra Beckey thinks the country needs change in November.

In the 62-year-old Wynnewood resident’s mind, things have gone downhill under President Donald Trump. The rich aren’t paying enough in taxes. The coronavirus has spread unnecessarily.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden deserves a shot, says the retired drug counselor.

“I really think it’s time to get someone else,” she said. “I just don’t want to see Trump get in office again.”

As a resident of a crucial swing state that could determine the presidency, Beckey’s vote is coveted.

For months, political campaigns have been barraging people like her with fliers, commercials and online ads urging them to participate in the election.

Beckey’s take would be good news for Biden — but there’s just one problem.

She isn’t planning to vote.

“A lot of times when I voted I got picked a lot for jury duty,” she said. “So I stopped registering to vote, and I don’t get picked for jury duty anymore.”

There are millions of Pennsylvanians who, for whatever reason, make the same decision.

Beckey is part of a group more populous in Pennsylvania than those who supported either Trump or Hillary Clinton in 2016: nonvoters. Neither the president nor the former Secretary of State garnered 3 million votes in the last cycle. But 39% of Pennsylvanians eligible to participate stayed on the sidelines — totaling nearly 4 million people.

Both the Trump and Biden campaigns are aggressively pursuing people who vote sporadically or have never voted at all — winning over even a tiny slice of that four million could help tip the state.

A survey of Pennsylvanians who did not vote in 2016, found nearly half of nonvoters wanted to cast ballots on Election Day, but were held back by logistical issues — bucking the stereotype of nonvoters as people who are checked out of politics.

Experts say this uniquely charged election, combined with easier access to mail-in voting, could get those nonvoters to come out to the polls in unprecedented numbers.

“Interest is through the roof and the availability of mail-in participation options should more than offset any possible negative impacts of the pandemic,” said Christopher Borick, director of the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion.