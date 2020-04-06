Dot Levine pulled up to the curb and propped up a folding sandwich board advertising singing telegrams. The guitar player was hired to play a song outside this house on Osage Avenue in West Philly.

Levine, who uses the pronouns they/them, was asked to play a traditional Yiddish drinking song, “Hob Ikh Mir An Altn Daym,” with the lyrics altered to reflect union labor. The man who requested the song wanted it performed for his partner, artist and union organizer Zoe Cohen. Levine says they can accommodate any request.

“Tomorrow, I’m doing a toilet paper jingle into ‘Just Like Heaven’ by The Cure,” Levine said with a laugh.

They normally play old-time acoustic guitar jazz, fronting “Dot Levine and Their Singular Band.” But they are flexible. “Last week, I did a Backstreet Boys song,” they said.

Levine played a steel guitar at a safe distance on the sidewalk, propping up a mobile phone to stream the performance via Facebook live. Cohen sat on her porch steps, about 20 feet away. She called her young children to come outside to listen.

Cohen did not know this serenade was going to happen – her partner arranged it as a surprise – but both of them are friends of Levine and follow “Dottie’s Serenade Service” on Facebook.

“I want everyone to know that under normal circumstances, I would be giving Dot a huge hug right now,” she said after the song, for the benefit of any online audience.

Levine launched this concept of serenading for hire about two weeks ago, when many people started sheltering at home and avoiding other people. They charge $76 dollars a song, more if they have to learn it from scratch.

“The genesis of this is that people want to connect with one another,” they said. “This feels like one of the most intimate things you can give to someone: a song.”