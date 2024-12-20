From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

For Emily Margevich, a 29-year-old soprano and Chicago native, the path to a professional opera career has been as unpredictable as it is demanding. From studying at Chicago’s DePaul University to navigating the uncertainties of auditions and the gig economy, she has finally found stability – and a home – through OperaDelaware’s groundbreaking company artist program.

“This program is not just about income,” she said. “It’s about your soul feeling [that] there’s a company that believes in me, and I’m still active in this business. I’m still performing, I’m creating. This is a very healthy, wonderful way to feel fulfilled as an artist.”

Margevich’s journey with OperaDelaware began in January 2023, when a chance opportunity brought her to Wilmington. A fellow singer and friend recommended her for a last-minute concert spot. Within 24 hours, she was performing in front of an audience–a rare opportunity that transformed into something much bigger this year.

“For me, getting the opportunity to have an audition that was also a performance was a dream come true,” she shared. “It was a really fortunate meeting, and at the time, they were in the workings of creating such a program that now exists. This is a new model, it’s a new, wonderful idea for the opera industry In general. I’m a company artist at OperaDelaware.”

“That means I’m on salary, I get health insurance, and I do performances. So my job with them is to be a singer,” she added.