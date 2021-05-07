Philly Sheriff’s top lawyer resigns after illegal contract revelation

The second-in-command at the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office is leaving the embattled agency a week after PlanPhilly reported that the office issued an illegal six-year contract to online auction company Bid4Assets under his watch.

Office spokesperson Theresa Lundy confirmed that Undersheriff Curtis Douglas, chief legal advisor to Sheriff Rochelle Bilal, has announced his retirement, effective imminently.

Lundy painted the move as the end to a long career in government that included prior stints at the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office and the city’s U.S. Attorney.

“Undersheriff Douglass [sic] is currently retiring from decades of public service!” wrote Lundy, in an email. “This is great news.”

But the abrupt retirement comes less than a year after Bilal hired Douglas and just two weeks out from his appearance at tense City Council hearings where he defended the office’s choice to resume sheriff sales and outsource auctions of foreclosed real estate to Bid4Assets.