Philly judges call on sheriff to address safety concerns at city courthouses

Judges said that the number of assaults and threats at Philadelphia’s courthouses has increased year over year.

Sheriff Rochelle Bilal

Sheriff Rochelle Bilal. (Sam Searles/WHYY News)

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia judges are calling on the sheriff to address security issues at the city’s courthouses amid an increase in assaults and threats.

President Judge Nina Wright Padilla and a handful of other judges wrote in a court order earlier this month that the sheriff’s office, which oversees the criminal courthouses and is in charge of prisoner transport, has failed to “properly staff courtrooms and court facilities in the First Judicial District,” which has led to an increase in the number of incidents at the city’s courthouses.

The order says that there were 72 “security incidents in Philadelphia courts in 2023, which is a 140% increase in incidents between 2022 and 2023,” with 2024 set to see another increase in the number of incidents.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

A fight inside Philadelphia Family Courthouse in February that was caught on camera shows one sheriff’s officer trying to subdue two men fighting, with another man appearing to be unconscious on the floor.

Related Content

The judges wrote that “such security failures are an imminent threat to the safety and health of all persons present in the courthouses, courtrooms and court facilities.”

A call for comment from Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal on Friday was not immediately returned.

The Associated Press reported that Bilal has asked City Council to increase her office’s funding by 30%, or by more than $10 million, to increase staffing levels in the city’s courthouses.

The judges wrote in their order that the staffing issues have also led to delays in court cases and proceedings.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Phil Davis

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate