Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal is denying allegations that she used funds allocated to hire more deputies to instead give salary raises to herself and other top staffers.

A report from The Philadelphia Inquirer Tuesday accuses Bilal of requesting a salary increase of more than double her $136,083 salary. If approved, the request would have made her the highest-paid city official, even over Mayor Jim Kenney.

A spreadsheet obtained by the Inquirer shows requests for raises as high as 86% for one worker; that staffer ultimately received a 24% increase; another top staffer received a 58% pay raise.

That same spreadsheet requested a 109% hike for Bilal — effectively bringing her annual salary to $285,000. Bilal eventually got a 5% increase, the annual cap for elected officials in Philadelphia’s city charter.