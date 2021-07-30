Philly Sheriff’s Office nabs dozens of violent fugitives during mass sweep

“Operation Priority Takedown” targeted a total of 176 fugitives in Philadelphia wanted in connection with a variety of crimes, including murder, aggravated assault, strangulation, burglary, and robbery.

Most of the crimes were committed last year, but some date back to 2017, according to spokesperson Teresa Lundy.

Bilal said the Sheriff’s Office will continue to pursue those who were not arrested during this week’s sweep, which started about 2 a.m. Tuesday and wrapped up before 7 a.m. Friday.

During Friday’s news conference, Chief Deputy of Operations Vernon Muse called the operation a “major success.”

“We know that this operation is not going to totally stop crime, but what we’re trying to do is play our part as law enforcement to decrease the levels of crime,” Muse said. “Law enforcement will continue to work every day, diligently, to bring this situation that we have under control.”