For decades, the Philadelphia Museum of Art has known it needed more space. Recently, architect Frank Gehry helped them realize they had the space they needed the whole time.

About 90,000 square feet has been carved out of what used to be staff office space and a vaulted corridor running underground for 640 feet, spanning the entire footprint of the museum, unused for nearly 50 years.

This weekend, the museum unveils its “Core Project,” a major renovation project four years in the making. The centerpiece is a forum space with 40-foot-high ceilings with a dramatic switchback staircase connecting the underground lower level to the first floor at the west entrance.

What used to be office spaces is now a gallery dedicated to contemporary art. What used to be the gift shop and restaurant is now an expansion of the museum’s Early American art galleries.

The renovations do not have any of the disruptive stylistic flair Gehry is often associated with, like the eye-popping geometric shapes of the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao in Spain and Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle.

Gehry took great care to make the new interior space seamless with the rest of the classically appointed Art Museum, designed in the 1920s by Horace Trumbauer, Julian Abele, Paul Cret, Clarence Zantzinger, and Charles Borie Jr. Gehry deferred to their century-old decisions, even sourcing the stone for the walls and floors from the same quarry in Minnesota. As a result, it appears the corridor, forum, and galleries have always been there.

The renovation needed to solve a few problems. The museum could be difficult to navigate, as visitors easily lost their sense of direction winding through the horseshoe-shaped building. Gehry decided that what was jamming up the space was the auditorium, built in 1959 in the center core, blocking an intuitive way to get across the building.

“[Gehry] often says, it’s the cork in the bottle that needed to come out,” said Gail Harrity, the museum chief operating officer who is stepping down now that the Core Project is complete. “So what he has done … is to remove an auditorium that was not ADA-compliant, not built for 21st-century programming, and create this new public gathering space, which will serve multiple purposes.”

The central forum, called the Williams Forum, is not an art gallery per se, although it is big enough to host very large sculptural pieces, and its walls are outfitted with mounting racks for hanging artwork. It can be used for events and performances. Its main job, however, is as a thoroughfare, to move people north to south, and between levels.

“You’ll notice the changes, but at the same time, a vast amount of the very dramatic changes are below the floor, behind the walls, and above the ceiling,” Harrity said. “A very significant investment in the project was in technology, infrastructure, replacement of antiquated building systems, and sustainability initiatives that will serve us well into the future.”